New information released in Faulkner County fatal dog attack

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark.- A man is behind bars following a fatal dog attack in Faulkner County, where a 9-year-old was killed.

Trey Wyatt, 25, was arrested and faces multiple felony charges.​

“Its been difficult,” said Lt. Erinn Stone, Faulkner County Sheriffs Office.​

Faulkner County Sheriffs Office said Thursday, 9-year-old Robby Taylor went to check the mail and never came back.​

Deputies report Robby’s body was found in a nearby field after a dog attack.​

According to the family’s legal team, Robby’s sister was the one who found him.​

“It’s definitely taken its toll on the deputies, the investigators, and dispatchers. Anybody who had to be on that call or hear the call,” said Stone.​

Lt. Erinn Stone with FCSO said two dogs were taken in to be quarantined.​

“Trey Wyatt is being charged with multiple felonies and also multiple county ordinances,” said Stone.​

The dog owner, Trey Wyatt is facing a long list of charges including, tampering with physical evidence, the liability of animals that attack a human being and keeping dangerous dogs. Along with a list of drug and weapon possession charges.​

Deputies did not release what details led them to the tampering charge.​

“It’s still an ongoing investigation. Our investigators are working hard still looking into things,” said Stone.​

The family’s legal team released a statement reading “The Taylor Family is shocked and heartbroken over the loss of their son, Robby. They are outraged because this loss was entirely preventable, and especially because Robby’s sister had the grisly misfortune to find her brother’s body. At this time, the family requests space to grieve the loss of a beloved son and brother, as well as prayers while they navigate this devastating time.”​

“Our hearts go out to the family. It’s hard for any family to have to experience this,” said Stone.​

Faulkner County Sheriffs Office said Wyatt was in court Friday. He was given no bond and will remain in custody until his next court date in July.​

