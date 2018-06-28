New Indoor Entertainment Facility for LR Bringing 60 Jobs to Town

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A new indoor entertainment facility is bringing 60 jobs to town.

Dallas-based Urban Air Adventure Park is set to open a location this winter on the city's west side.

Located at 801 South Bowman Rd., Urban Air Little Rock will feature 28,000 square feet of cutting edge attractions for trampoline and adventure park entertainment, according to a news release. It's touted as a great place for child birthday parties, church events, corporate gatherings or just a day out for some family fun.

“We are excited to bring our state-of-the-art adventure park attractions to the incredible city of Little Rock,” said Michael Browning, CEO of Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Parks. “Residents of Little Rock and the surrounding communities...can expect to defy gravity, and create lasting memories with our innovative approach to family-fun and state-of-the-art attractions!”

Urban Air Little Rock will be furnished with wall-to-wall trampoline arenas, dodgeball courts, an indoor ropes course and much more.

Residents can track Urban Air Little Rock’s site progress on Facebook and sign up for updates and coupon offers on the Urban Air Little Rock web page.

To apply for jobs at Urban Air Little Rock, click here for online applications.