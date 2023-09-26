HOT SPRINGS, Ark – A business in Hot Springs is hoping to provide an impactful new form of therapy.

Smash R Stuff has been in business in Hot Springs for a few months and gives people the chance to suit up, grab a bat and break some old trash.

“We’ve had divorce parties, break-up parties, birthday parties,” owner Louis Gallardo said.

From the outside looking in, Smash R Stuff seems like a fun night out, but Gallardo said it’s much more than broken glass.

“We were going through a hard time, and we were just kind of stewing in the moment,” Gallardo said.

Gallardo said he and his sister walked into a similar rage room after losing their loved ones.

“What brought us to a rage room was the passing of my sister and my father,” Gallardo said.

The two spent an hour smashing, throwing and releasing frustration and hurt from a moment no one could prepare for.

“It brought us closer together and we were sharing the load basically,” Gallardo said. “We were just like, ‘Hey, we’re not doing this alone, we’re here together, and it’s ok.’”

Gallardo said it was the first step to healing and he wanted to share it with Hot Springs.

So, inside the rooms of Smash R Stuff, there are no expectations, no judgment and perhaps the chance for others to fix some of their own broken pieces.