New downtown Stuttgart mural promotes positivity during uncertain times

STUTTGART, Ark. – One group of young adults are taking there positive message to the streets of their home town with a  full scale mural painting on the side of downtown building.

Cade Bethea from Stuttgart says he’s always liked and used the phrase, *be a light*, and with May being mental health awareness month; Bethea says he just wanted to remind people that during these uncertain times; there is light be sought.

 “I just think right now more than ever we have to let out the light shine and not let them dim. This is dedicated to anyone who may feel any type of darkness in life or during these times especially because I know a lot of people are struggling. I just want to do something that will leave an impact and shine a light.” said Cade Bethea

Bethea recruited a few friends to help create the masterpiece and in three days had it completed.

