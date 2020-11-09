New developments in 16-year-old cold case in Izard County, suspect in custody

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. — Rebekah Gould was just 22-years-old when her body was found off highway 9 just outside of city limits.

Now, 16 years later, an arrest has finally been made in her case, with 44-year-old William Alama Miller being taken into custody Saturday night.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office says Miller was residing in Texas in the early 2000’s, and was visiting Izard County when the murder occurred.

For the past few years, he’s been living in the Philippines and just recently returned to the United States.

Law enforcement says Miller became a suspect a few months ago, a special agent with the Arkansas State Police tracked him to the Pacific Northwest after hearing he would be visiting the area.

Sheriff Jack Yancey of the Izard County Sheriff’s Office says deputies never stopped searching for answers in this case, and the arrest comes as a welcome breakthrough after years of investigation.

“This has been something that has plagued everybody here for a long period of time, you know, if you’re in law enforcement, these things get to be personal, these kinds of cases. You want them to come to fruition…It was never cold to anyone that was in law enforcement, we never quit. There was somebody working it all the time,” said Sheriff Jack Yancey.

Miller is being charged with 1st-degree murder, he will remain in the Lane County Jail in Eugene, Oregon awaiting an extradition hearing.

It is still unclear what led police to initially suspect Miller, or what his connection to the victim is.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Right now, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police are waiting for that extradition order so miller can be charged in the state.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on this case, and will have more tonight at 10 on KARK 4.