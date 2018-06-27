New Crime Lab Program Tracks Sexual Assault Kits Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A new program is helping victims of sexual assault take back control.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab supplies rape kits to hospitals, but in some cases they never get processed.

In recent years, there have been horror stories of back logs of sexual assault kits around the country.

In 2016, there were 2,200 in Arkansas.

"Sexual assault knocks all the wind out of you," Ann Prosper, the sexual assault advocate for Women and Children First.

Prosper is often one of the first people to help a woman after she's been sexually assaulted.

"Often times a victim can be their best advocate," she said.

Which will be helpful as the State Crime Lab rolls out a new sexual assault kit tracking program.

The rape kits are distributed by the State Crime Lab to hospitals.

Once hospitals complete their exam, it's sent to the local police, and then back to the crime lab for testing.

"They'll have a tracking number here," Executive Director for the Crime Lab, Kermit Channell said pointing to the barcode.

"And basically all they'll do is enter in that number into this portion, hit the search button and it'll basically show where that kit is."

While it doesn't show results or any investigation information, it gives a victim some insight into the process.

"For them to be able to have some control to be able to have a process to track their kits from beginning to end is going to be huge," Prosper said.

The transparency makes sure if any kit ends up in a backlog, whether at a hospital, police station or the lab, there's more accountability.

"I want to ensure that we don't have a problem and this kit tracking mechanism is a good way to do that," Channell said.

This process is only for new cases using the kits with the tracking barcode.

Right now the crime lab is working to get as many hospitals and police departments signed up for free, so reporting is more consistent, accurate and transparent.