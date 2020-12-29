New complaint lodged against Little Rock Police Chief

by: Chris Counts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new whistleblower complaint has been lodged against embattled Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

The complaint was sent to Little Rock Board of Directors members on Monday night.

In the complaint, a sergeant with the LRPD states that they feel Chief Humphrey is taking retaliatory action against them because they did not present anticipated findings in an investigation concerning other detectives who already have litigation against Humphrey.

The sergeant went on to say that he feels that Humphrey has “weaponized” the Internal Affairs Division to use for personnel matters.

The Little Rock Board of Directors will be meeting Tuesday at 4 p.m. ​

This is a developing story. Please stay with KARK for updates

