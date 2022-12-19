NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Chipotle lovers will soon have a drive-thru option at the new North Little Rock location.

Chipotle Mexican Grill will open a new location on McCain Boulevard Wednesday, Dec. 21. This will be the first location in North Little Rock, and in the metro, to have a drive-thru pick up lane for digital orders.

The restaurant will be located at 3929 McCain Boulevard. The restaurant is expected to bring on average 25 jobs to the city.

This announcement is just one of many of restaurant chains coming to the Little Rock metro. Little Rock city officials announced that a Whataburger franchise will be opening in 2023.

Benton city officials also announced that the Texas-based restaurant will be coming to the area. Once either of restaurants are completed, it will be the first one in central Arkansas.

In addition to food chains, the Little Rock metro is also expanding its nightlight scene. North Little Rock city officials announced that a new entertainment center will be bring multiple outdoor activities to the area in 2023.

A Topgolf venue will be coming to Little Rock and is expected to be open by the end of 2023.