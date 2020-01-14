New charges filed against woman accused in 2019 killing of former Arkansas state senator

Rebecca O'Donnell accused of Solicitation to commit Capital Murder of the former husband of Linda Collins

NEWPORT, Ark. – The woman jailed since being accused last summer of killing a former Arkansas state senator is facing new charges in an unrelated case.

Rebecca O’Donnell, 49, now faces two counts each of Solicitation to commit Capital Murder and Solicitation (felony) to commit Tampering with physical evidence (misdemeanor), according to a probable cause document filed in Jackson County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

The documents reveal that O’Donnell spoke with two fellow inmates in the Jackson County Jail about killing the former husband of Linda Collins and making it look like a suicide. Investigators say O’Donnell also wanted the man’s wife to be killed.

O’Donnell allegedly also wanted them to find her impounded vehicle at the Randolph County Jail and “blow it up to destroy any evidence that may be in the vehicle.”

The court papers say O’Donnell told the inmates that they would be paid in gold and silver she said they would find inside the home of her former husband.

