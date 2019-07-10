New Central Arkansas Montessori gearing up for school year

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas Montessori in North Little Rock is gearing up for the academic year.

It’s located on Mission Road and volunteers say they still have lots of works to do.

In May, the North Little Rock Montessori school closed with little to no explanation.

Community members and parents got to work.

With help from volunteers and donations, they decided to start fresh with new students.

Boxes filled with books and shelves stacked high with supplies crowd classrooms at Central Arkansas Montessori in North Little Rock.

“Brand new school, brand new everything and the majority of our enrollment are new students,” said Connie Gardner, School Administrator.

It’s a fresh start for the new school year.

“With the community, the donations, the volunteers. After the school was not able to continue we wanted to offer something for kids in the community,” Gardner added.

Gardner said it’s been a long process and she thanks those who’ve helped along the way.

“Between a handful of us it just kind of blew up and wow this is happening,” she continued.

Volunteers have spent the past few months giving the building a total makeover.

“Fresh paint, new flooring going down, donations are being given for us to purchase new stuff. All of the teachers are volunteering their time getting everything organized and getting all the lessons set up,” Gardner said.

When it comes to students learning in the classroom…

“Central Arkansas Montessori is very fortunate to have 3rd and 4th generation teachers, which is phenomenal,” Gardner said. “I did have to find something not only I but other parents, that would fit our children individually.”

Gardner says they have about 35 students enrolled so far but they’re hoping to increase enrollment at an upcoming open house.

An open house will be July 29 through Aug. 2 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Teachers will be onsite to answer questions.

They will also have a community BBQ on Aug. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you would like to volunteer or learn more about the Central Arkansas Montessori, give them a call at (501) 352-6721.

You can also visit their Facebook Page.