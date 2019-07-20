New candidacy announced for North Little Rock Justice of the Peace

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — A Democrat community advocate has announced her candidacy in District 10 of North Little Rock.

Kristina “KG” Gulley will be running for the position of Justice of the Peace in North Little Rock.

“Serving people is truly my calling,” Gulley said. “Politics is local, my connection with the people in District 10 is common ground. At the end of the day, most of us are caring, hardworking people who appreciate good values from learned experiences.”

Gulley grew up in rural Arkansas and she has volunteered with the Democratic Party auxiliaries for years. She currently serves as an officer in the Arkansas Democratic Black Caucus. Through her volunteerism, she has helped other local Democratic candidates get elected to State Representative, State Senator, and Justice of the Peace. Gulley has volunteered locally with reputable local community organizations that offer services to help residents not only in Pulaski county but the state of Arkansas.

Gulley is a strong supporter of public education and a former member of the Little Rock Education Teachers Union. Also, as a survivor of domestic violence, her support extends to programs that assist other victims and survivors, through the Women and Children’s First Peacekeepers organization.

If elected to serve as a Justice of the Peace in District 10, Gulley’s priorities will be recreational activities for youth and adults, community engagement, street and drainage improvements, better living wages and spousal Benefits for Sheriff Deputies and all county government employees, increase public safety, clean neighborhoods, and making county government more transparent and Accountable.

Gulley is a 2002 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB). She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Human Development and Family Studies with an emphasis in Child Development. Gulley also earned a Master of Science in Early Childhood Services from Arkansas State University at Jonesboro in 2003.

To learn more about KG or to invite her to speak or volunteer at an event in District 10 communities of North Little Rock and Jacksonville, you can inbox her on Facebook, Instagram and www.kg410.com or call 501-744-0085.