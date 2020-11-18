New cancer center opens at UAMS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A new center for patients undergoing chemotherapy will be unveiled today at the UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute.

It will be located on the sixth floor. The “Infusion Center B” will primarily serve patients with blood cancers such as multiple myeloma, leukemia, and lymphoma, as well as those participating in clinical trials.

The center can accommodate a total of 50 patients. With 10 in private rooms, 10 infection control rooms, and 20 open pods. Most patient areas have access to natural light.

This will be Arkansas’ first phase one clinical trial unit.

LATEST POSTS: