BENTON, Ark. – A new billboard in Saline County is drawing attention to the battle over library books.

The sign, which reads ‘stop x-rated library books’ is located near the Walmart parking lot in Benton.

The internet address on the billboard links to a list of titles available from the library dealing with issues of sexuality and race. The site says those titles should not be accessible to minors.

According to the web site, the billboard and link are sponsored by the Saline County Republican Women and Saline County Republican Committee.