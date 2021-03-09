New bill proposes paying college athletes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A bill was recently filed in Arkansas that will allow student-athletes to be paid for the usage of their likeness and image.

Many states have been waiting for either the NCAA or Congress to enact some rules or laws to set a national standard for players to profit off their likeness, but some states are rushing to have something on the books so that they do not lose any competitive advantage for their state’s institutions.

Katon Hill is a former Arkansas State football player and he said this has been a long time coming and players should be allowed to profit.

“As long as it’s legal within the grounds of the NCAA and it’s not you know they’re not getting money from you know boosters and not getting money out of the scholarship from the school I feel like they should be able to make money outside to outside of hero I saw your school education,” Hill.

The bill has some exceptions for players, they can’t endorse alcohol, firearms, or gambling among other things.

The bill will also protect players by saying they would not lose their eligibility for profiting.

Jeremy Gillam, director of Governmental affairs and external affairs said that he is worried schools in Arkansas may be at a disadvantage without a law like this in place.

“This approach that we’re taking here I think will go will fit very nicely with the guidance that they provided at this point,”

He said initially it was an advantage, but now with so many taking the matter into their own hands, it would be a disadvantage more to not have a law like this.

According to Jeremy Gillam with UCA there are about three dozen states with laws on the books or currently discussing adding laws.

“Definitely would be a disadvantage if no movement is taken, and I think that’s been in the approach of the states,” said Gillam.

Hill also said this could potentially curb illegal activity as many players have limited funds or have families to support.

This law also says any agent must be registered with the state and everything within this law falls under NCAA guidance so there should not be any conflicts if there is any national standard set by either the NCAA or Congress then those rules would trump this bill if passed.