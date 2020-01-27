New ATU artist in residence to provide mural for Russellville Downtown

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Tiffany Black describes herself as a community artist and muralist who seeks to root her work in the characteristics of her surroundings.

During spring 2020, Black’s talents are taking root at Arkansas Tech University and in the Russellville community. She has been selected as the second artist in residence in ATU history.

“My observations as an artist have developed in varied environments, starting out in small-town Indiana, then gritty Baltimore, Md., where I relocated for graduate school, and now in cosmopolitan New York, where I work in film and television,” wrote Black in her artist statement. “Developing my practice in these diverse places has come with many surprises and some culture shock, but there are constants that have emerged. Part of the human experience is developing a relationship with the built and natural environments that we inhabit, and there is no denying the effect of these environments on our collective and individual psyches.”

A native of Danville, Ind., Black earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in studio art from Hanover College (Ind.). She went on to receive her Master of Fine Arts degree from the Maryland Institute College of Art.

Black is teaching an Introduction to Drawing course at ATU. She will also develop a mural on wood panels that will be installed on the side of the Davis building at 203 N. Commerce Ave. in Russellville Downtown.

David Mudrinich, professor of art at ATU, is serving as Black’s guide during her residency. He said they hope to have the artwork installed in time for the Russellville sesquicentennial celebration in early June 2020.

The ATU artist in residence program is possible through a grant from the Windgate Foundation.

Manami Ishimura was the first ATU artist in residence. The sculpture she created during her residency, “Tsumiki,” was unveiled at ATU Homecoming 2019. It is located on the front lawn of the Techionery building at 1502 N. El Paso Ave. on the ATU campus in Russellville.

Learn more about the ATU Department of Art at www.atu.edu/art.