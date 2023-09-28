LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two things to look forward to every October are Halloween and the Arkansas State Fair.

The 83rd State Fair will begin on Oct. 13 and run through Oct. 22.

This year, the fair will have a new curfew rule enforcing all fairgoers under the age of 18 must have a 21-year-old with them to enter after 6 p.m.

Arkansas State Fair Sales Director Will Hornburg said this rule is to help “keep a safe family-friendly environment.”

“99% of the people out here are trying to have a good time, but you get that 1% that just ruins it for everybody,” Hornburg said.

Hornburg said this year, they’re being proactive about trying to eliminate that one bad candy apple.

I.D.’s will be checked before purchasing a ticket and if you are under 18, you’ll be prohibited from buying one.

If you’re under 18 years old and already inside before 6 p.m. you don’t have to leave. But, if you cause problems, you will be escorted out of the fair.

Future fairgoers agree with the rule.

“I think it would help with some of the issues we have had,” Emmanuella Hucker said.

One night in 2022, Hornburg said about 45 people involved in a fight were escorted out.

He said young people who aren’t coming to have fun shouldn’t come at all.

“They’re not coming to ride rides or eat food or to see the animals,” Hornburg said. “They are out here just getting in groups, trying to cause trouble and creating fights.”

Hornburg said he isn’t concerned about the possibility of the curfew rule leading to not generating as much revenue. He said he thinks it’ll be a positive because it’ll attract more families to come out.

For more information on admission requirements, go to ArkansasStateFair.com.