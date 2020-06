New additions to Main Street Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas Historic Preservation Program is pleased to welcome several new Downtown Network programs and one new Main Street to the Main Street Arkansas program.

Having completed all the requirements, Calico Rock, Camden and Lonoke are new Arkansas Downtown Network programs. Main Street Paris moved up from Network status to designated Main Street this spring after completing the annual Main Street University course.

“We are delighted to add Paris to our roster of outstanding Main Street programs,” said Scott Kaufman, director of AHPP. “Downtown Network Communities are stepping stones to becoming designated Main Street programs. These programs play an important role in the revitalization of historic downtowns.”

Paris joins the following Main Street programs:

Argenta Downtown Council (North Little Rock)

Main Street Batesville

Main Street Blytheville

Conway Downtown Partnership

Main Street Dumas

Main Street El Dorado

Main Street Eureka Springs

64.6 Downtown (Fort Smith)

Main Street Helena

Downtown Jonesboro Alliance

Downtown Little Rock Partnership

SoMa 501(South Main Little Rock)

Main Street Osceola

Main Street Ozark

Main Street Paragould

Pine Bluff Downtown Development

Main Street Russellville

Main Street Searcy

Main Street Siloam Springs

Main Street Texarkana

Main Street West Memphis

Since 1984, Main Street Arkansas has been a leading advocate for downtown revitalization providing resources, education and professional assistance to spark life into Arkansas’s traditional commercial areas.

The Main Street Arkansas team works closely with the 22 local Main Street programs and 18 Downtown Network Communities across the state. Main Street Arkansas staff members include: Greg Phillips, director; Susan Shaddox, interior design consultant; Hannah Ratzlaff, exterior design consultant; and Mark Miller, small business consultant. Main Street focuses on a four point approach as laid out by Main Street America which centers on Economic Vitality, Design, Promotion and Organization.

Learn more about Main Street Arkansas at https://www.arkansaspreservation.com/Programs/Main-Street-Arkansas/main-street-mission-history.