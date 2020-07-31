Neighbors witness engulfed car, gunfire on I-630

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police is investigating after gunfire broke out between two cars on I-630 today, causing one of them to swerve off the interstate and burst into flames.

If you were driving down I-630 today you may have noticed a big police presence near the Pine Street Cedar exit. Everything has been cleaned up, but those we talked to today say they’re still shaken up.

A torched car, tire marks, and a mangled fence are what’s left after Arkansas State Police say a shootout between drivers erupted on I-630.

“I was quite frightened,” said Morgan Neal.

Neal is 13-years-old and was home alone when it all went down.

“I’ve never been in that situation before so I didn’t know what to do,” said Neal.

Morgan was just a street away.

“I was sitting on my couch and all of a sudden I heard maybe 10 or more gunshots,” Morgan Neal.

Police say after the shootout between two cars on the interstate, one of them got out of control crashing through a fence and landing on 8th street, both drivers rushed away from the damage.

“When I was in the house and I came out I saw a car that was on fire,” said Charles Easterwood.

Easterwood has lived off 8th and Valmar for 40 years and while he says it hasn’t always been quiet gunfire and an engulfed car is something new.

“You hate to see it because just like that shooting there, it could have been a kid or anybody out here that had gotten killed,” said Easterwood.

Even though the metal has been towed off and the crime tape has been taken down Morgan will never forget what happened.

“It looked really bad. I didn’t know if anyone passed away or anything but it’s really scary,” said Neal.

According to State Police they are still searching for the drivers involved.