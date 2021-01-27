Neighbors share relief after arrests made in deadly shooting at WLR gas station

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Three men are behind bars, charges in the murder of a man at a Little Rock gas station earlier this month.

Two men were shot and one later died.

Little Rock police announced the arrest and charges against one man today. Those who live and work in the area said they are surprised a murder happened in such a busy area near the intersection of Kanis and John Barrow Road.

People say they are relieved those responsible are behind bars.

“I definitely feel safer and I’m glad police were able to make an arrest,” manager at local business, Daneshia Caffey said.

There’s a sense of relief for Caffey Wednesday.

“It’s reassuring that they gotten them off the streets,” Caffey said.

This after Little Rock police arrested and charges three men in the murder of Jacob Robinson.

The men include: 20-year-old Charles McCollum, 21-year-old Cesaire Rice and 21-year-old Anthony Williams Jr.

Cesaire is facing multiple charges including captial murder and terroristic threats.

Meanwhile Caffey at Sims Barbecue located right next to the MapCo gas station on Kanis Road where the shooting happened less than two weeks ago.

“It does affect the business when the crime rate is high,” Caffey said.

On January 14th, LRPD said they responded to a shots fired call and found a 59-year-old man shot. One block from the crime scene, they said they found 23-year-old Robinson shot.

Both were taken to a local hospital where Robinson later died.

Caffey said she hopes these arrest will make others feel safe and bring more business back to Sims Barbecue.

“It’s very busy, we’ve been here for 30 years at this location and it gets pretty hectic here,” Caffey said. “So just to know you can walk out and be safe is gratifying.”

Police said the other man shot is stable Wednesday.



The investigation is ongoing, LRPD said they are working with local businesses for surveillance video.