RISON, Ark. – After three days of severe storms, Arkansas saw only one death, a 20-year-old newlywed in Rison who was sitting at home when a tree came through her roof.

The death happened in the 300 block of East 6th street just before 5:00 Wednesday night.

A spokesperson with the Cleveland County Office of Emergency Management explained two others were in the trailer, but the tree knocked over by heavy winds only pinned Addison Byrne, who was sitting in the living room. By the time first responders arrived to try and free Byrne, she had already died.

Floyd Spadoni lives next door. He said he was in Bryant at the time of the thunderstorm, and first heard about Byrne’s death while watching storm coverage on the news. He immediately recognized the trailer that borders his property.

“You’re totally disoriented you know, in disbelief,” he said. “It broke my heart.”

Byrne had only been married a month to the day, a newlywed who Spadoni only met briefly. He described her as kind and full of love.

“For a 20-year-old getting married, I didn’t see more excitement from anyone in my lifetime,” he remembered.

Stephen McClellan with the Cleveland County OEM said the death stopped the whole town.

“Anytime you have something like this occur, a lot of people are very saddened by it because you know everyone,” McClellan said. “You see them at the post office, you see them at the grocery store.”

A neighbor said loved ones and community members are brainstorming ways to help the family with repairs to the home and funeral costs, and the city has been vocal in their support. Byrne was the only recorded fatality in all three days of severe weather.