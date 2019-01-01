Neighbors React To Father Arrested After Burning One-Year-Old Video

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. - A 20-year-old is still in custody facing a number of charges after allegedly burning his baby to death. Derek Shockley's one-year-old daughter was originally burned two weeks ago, but last Thursday she died at the hospital.

Matthew Hawn holds his almost one-year-old daughter tighter after finding out what happened just yards away from his house.

"It's going to change his entire life, but more importantly, it changed their entire life. It's something you have to take responsible for," Hawn said.

Jacksonville Police were called to an apartment at 8:30 am December 18th.

There, police say, Derek Shockley, 20, gave his daughter a scalding hot shower. Afterward, her skin started to slip off.

She was taken to the critical care unit at Children's Hospital and had burns on two-thirds of her body. She died of her injuries 10 days later.

"It still happened and you're responsible. There's no way to get out of it," Hawn explains.

Hawn says he didn't know about this incident, but isn't surprised to hear is happened here.

"All the time there are cop cars, ambulances and stuff coming to these apartments. So you can take that for what it is."

Hawn says he's 22 and his daughter is one, similar in age to Shockley. He says he could never imagine a circumstance like this.

"My little girl is my life. I don't want anything to happen to her and that's part of being a responsible parent."

Shockley is facing a second degree murder charge, domestic battery, and endangering the welfare of minor. He is booked on a $100,000 bond.