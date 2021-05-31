Neighbors react to drive-by shooting, community sick of the violence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An overnight drive-by shooting in a Little Rock neighborhood has left a community on edge.

The shooting happened Sunday night on Malloy street, but the whole ordeal started at a gas station on Colonel Glenn and John Barrow Road.

According to a Little Rock Police report, a group of teenagers was parked at that gas station when a white sedan pulled up and opened fire.

The group says they tried to get away, but the car chased them and the shooting continued. It eventually led to Malloy, where a neighbor taking out the trash was injured in the gunfire, and a nearby home was peppered with bullets in the fray.

Louis Hill has lived on the street for years. He says before the shooting interrupted the peaceful night, he was getting ready to turn in.

“My wife and I, we were just in bed,” Hill said. “We heard all this gunfire.”

Only a few yards away, a man finishing up his chores was shot in the face and arm by a gunman in the suspected car, with bullets hitting Hill’s brother’s home, too.

But Hill has seen his fair share of damage from shootings. He has a hole in his garage where his house was hit by gunfire just a few months ago.

He says he will eventually patch it up, but for now wants people to know what happened.

6 neighbors on Malloy shared their stories of how the shootings seem to be non-stop and happen with such frequency that ducking for cover is a common occurrence.

Many said the shootings on the street are getting unbearable, but fear keeps them from speaking out, but Hill isn’t afraid, saying Little Rock needs to know what’s going on.

“We need help,” he said. “I’ll be honest to say that, we need a lot of help.”

Hill would like to see an increased police presence in the area to deter crime and adds that neighbors need to work together to put a stop to the violence.

“We’re trying to take a stand,” Hill explained. “This is our neighborhood, we’re not going anywhere, something has to happen.”

So far, there have been no arrests made in the shooting, and no word on the man who was taken to the hospital.