Neighbors react after four people shot in Monticello home

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Monticello police are investigating after they said four people were shot Thursday afternoon.

Police said they believe the shooting is related to a domestic incident.

James Winters, a resident in the neighborhood, said that he never expected to see this happen in his neighborhood.

“Only thing we hear is the traffic going by and waving at the neighbor sometimes as they pass by,” Winters said, “I thought somebody had a heart attack or something like that.”

It wasn’t just an ambulance Winters heard, but dozens of police cars filling his neighborhood.

According to Monticello police, they were called to a home in the 300 Block of East Willis Avenue, and when they got inside the home, they found four people shot.

Tarvis Tatum lives just a few houses down and said he was very surprised to hear about the incident.

“My heart and prayers go out to the victims that experienced that, so I’m hoping something can be done and maybe this community can bounce back from what happened,” Tatum said.

Police said they believe it came from a domestic incident, and that there is no danger to the public.

The victims were all taken to various hospitals across the state, their conditions currently unknown.

Police said they are still investigating the situation.