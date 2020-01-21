Neighbors create website for recent spike in home invasions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Neighbors in Hillcrest have created a website to share information about recent home invasions and burglaries.

The creators of the website have compiled information, pictures, videos, a timeline and known information about the burglar. All in hopes of catching the man committing these crimes.

Currently, the website lists seven home invasions and car break-ins from Hillcrest, Stifft Station and Capitol View neighborhoods.

Police say all these appear to be the work of one man.

“This is a different level when they are entering homes and cars,” said Kevin Hamman, Stifft Station Neighbor.

The streets in Hillcrest are pretty quiet during the day but at 4 A.M. a different story is being told with a recent spike in home invasions.

“I wouldn’t hesitate to shoot someone if they were in my home,” said Hamman.

Kevin Hamman has lived on this street for 23 years.

While Hamman’s home hasn’t been burglarized, one home on Booker street has and Hamman said it’s too close for comfort.

“Going into someone’s house is a new level of intimidation in all of Little Rock really,” said Hamman.

The website, Hillcrestburglar.com gives a timeline of home invasions and burglaries.

“When the front headline says, intruder breaking into a home was shot and killed. That’s going to send the message that hey, no one is going to put up with you trying to take something that’s not yours,” said Hamman.

Little Rock Police said they have been working closely with neighbors who created the website.

“We want the public to be aware that this person is out there and we want them to pass along any information they may have about who this person is,” said Eric Barnes, Assistant Public Affairs Officer with LRPD.

LRPD said this investigation is ongoing but they have been able to identify a possible suspect and his car.

Click here, for a link to the website.