Neighborhood terrorized nightly by group of people

SALINE COUNTY, Ark.- A neighborhood in Saline County says they’re being terrorized nightly by a group of people.

“We need some help or something,” said Joshua Wright, a homeowner.

Nearly every night, Joshua Wright said a group of people show up when the sun goes down.

“(I yell) Y’all know your trespassing this is private property,” said Wright.

These are the things Wright and other neighbors are having to say all too often.

“People have been coming into our yards and trespassing and shining flashlights in our windows and stealing stuff out of our yards,” said Wright,

Wright said this has been going on since Christmas.

‘No Trespassing’ signs and purple paint haven’t stopped anyone.

Purple paint signifies no trespassing as well.

One night Wright was startled awake when a flashlight shined on his face in the middle of the night and that’s when the problem started.

“As soon as I come outside they’ll either hurry up and turn their lights out and duck down or they take off running,” said Wright, “about 30 minutes later they come right back doing the same thing they were doing before.”

Wright’s family isn’t the only one who has nightly encounters with a cluster of flashlights.

“You ask them to leave and they just stand there and look at you,” said an anonymous neighbor.

A man down the road, who wants to stay anonymous said he had a lot of items stolen by this group.

“They’ve been through everything except my house maybe that’s what they want I don’t know,” said the neighbor.

When asked if he’s concerned the group will try to enter his home, he said, “Yeah, really concerned.”

Both neighbors said they are worried about what the group is going to do next.

“If they go to the wrong person, yeah they’re going to get shot, most definitely out here,” said Wright.

“Somebody’s going to get hurt, it may be me but somebody’s going to get hurt,” said a neighbor.

All the neighbors do have ‘no trespassing’ signs on their property and Wright said the people have ripped them off the trees.

Some neighbors are using cameras to try to catch the group.