BRYANT, Ark. – The Richland Park neighborhood in Bryant got together for a neighborhood-wide block party Saturday.

There were horses, bounce house, games, food, and refreshments to beat the heat.

The neighbors said the event is a good way to get to know the people in the community.

“We live in these communities and no one knows each other, so we have this so everyone will know who is living beside them,” Carlos Primus Richland Park Community said. “We don’t know who’s living beside us until something happens to them, and we’ve got to change that.”

This is the second annual block party for the Richland Park neighborhood.