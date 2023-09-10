GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Piney community is mourning after a house fire killed two people Sunday morning. The fire took place in the 100 block of Gaither Street.

Lori Tilley, lives across the street from where the fire took place.

“I just looked out the window, seen the smoke,” Tilley said.

She said her dogs woke her up, and wondering what was wrong, she looked and saw a heartbreaking sight.

“I didn’t even put shoes on, I came running outside,” Tilley said.

She says she was instantly worried about her neighbors after seeing the flames throughout the house.

“Smoke coming out this end, and flames on this end,” Tilley said.

She said she was crushed by what was happening as she watched emergency personnel do what they could to help.

“Fire truck pulls up and they start unloading and everything,” Tilley said.

Tilley is friends with the family who had loved ones killed and after watching the scene this morning, says the community of Piney will do anything and everything they can to help and support the family through this time.

“I’m praying for the family,” Tilley said.