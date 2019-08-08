NBA, Razorback Star Bobby Portis launches foundation for single moms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Bobby Portis was a star at Arkansas and now is a star in the NBA.

The basketball star is also starting the Bobby Portis Foundation and has several events this weekend to mark the start of the charity.

The Bobby Portis Foundation aims to create programs and initiatives that aid single mothers throughout the Arkansas community

On Friday, there will be a Bobby Portis Basketball Camp at Hall High School.

On Friday evening, there will be a bowling event at the Professor Bowl in Little Rock.

On Saturday, the foundation will have a community event at Wild River Country from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Saturday night, there will be a Bobby Portis Foundation kickoff party at the Clinton Presidential Center from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

On Sunday, Bobby Portis will host a celebrity basketball game at 2 p.m. at Hall High School. In the clip above, he talks with KARK 4’s Mallory Brooks about a celebrity charity game he’s putting on this weekend.

Sunday night, there will be a community party at the Skatium from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

For more information on the Bobby Portis Foundation or any of the events, click here.