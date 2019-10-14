NBA player gives back to the community

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) – Lots of people were out Sunday to see a local man who has made a big career for himself and an even bigger impact on his community.

Charlotte Hornets’ shooting guard Malik Monk returned home to Lepanto Sunday to unveil a newly remodeled basketball court.

Malik and his brother, Marcus, grew up playing on the court and want to see the kids continue their tradition.

Malik says he’s happy with how the court turned out.

“It looks good,” he said. “We’re out here and we feel good too. Put new goals up. Put a new court down. I think everyone will come together with this court and got a lot of people together.”

The court was blessed by a local pastor and then the kids took to the court for a free basketball clinic with Malik and Marcus Monk coaching.

Malik hopes the court keeps kids involved with the sport of basketball and out of trouble.