Natural gas line catches fire in Fort Smith

UPDATE: Crews are still working to determine what caused the gas line to bust.

Fred Kirkwood is the chief customer officer with the Arkansas-Oklahoma gas company.

He said the fire happened near the First National Bank.

He said thanks to the quick action taken by firefighters and police, they were able to contain the fire which resulted in no major property damage. He also said no one was hurt.

“Because of that leadership and coordination we were able to work together to protect the public’s safety and address the situation,” he said.

Kirkwood said as a precautionary measure, 20 customers has their gas services shut off, most of which have been restored today.

ORIGINAL STORY:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A natural gas line busted in Fort Smith and caught fire, said Capt. Ethan Millard with the Fort Smith Fire Department.

The fire at Massard Road and Zero Street near the First National Bank in Fort Smith broke out around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Millard said there are no known injuries at this time.

Fort Smith Police are blocking the area off to traffic. The gas company is working to shutoff the gas line feeding the fire.

According to a Facebook post by Sebastian County Emergency Management, staff are actively going to sites near by to make sure lines are shutoff and stabilized as this large fire continues, but is contained.

Mandolyn Hilbern who lives near the area describes the noise as “an airplane taking off, or high pressure winds.”

This story is developing.