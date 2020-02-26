Nationally recognized trainer visits Little Rock Zoo staff to teach best practices in animal health care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A nationally recognized animal trainer is visiting with Little Rock Zoo staff to teach them the best practices in animal health care.

Chris Jenkins, is based in California. Training isn’t just teaching tricks but takes on significance when it comes to these exotic animals.

Chris Jenkins, a nationally recognized animal trainer, speaks with Little Rock Zoo staff about best practices in animal health care.

Jenkins says heavily sedating larger animals or having them tied down is a thing of the past.

“You can close an animal in. Give them restricted access. So that a veterinarian can get in to do something like a blood draw or give them an injection. What we found was that by giving an animal a lot more control over the training sessions, leaving the doors open, not squeezing that door down. They stay a lot more comfortable. we teach them to voluntarily participate in their own care,” he explains.

While working with the cheetah’s zookeepers, he showed how the big cats can be free during routine health checks, allowing them to voluntarily walk up and be cared for.

Training is a part of zoo’s animals’ overall well-being and teaches animals how to respond to medical requests by their trainers, helping them both physically and mentally.

The Little Rock Zoo is an AZA-accredited facility and encourages staff to continuously learn how to give exceptional care.

Jenkins has worked all over the country one-on-one with animal staff to consult about animal training programs.

