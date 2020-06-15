National Park Service seeks information from the public to help locate missing man

Northwest Arkansas, Ark. (News release) – The National Park Service is seeking information to help locate a missing man from West Memphis, Arkansas. Thomas (Tom) Reid, age 65, was last seen on the Sneeds Creek trail within the boundaries of Buffalo National River south of Compton at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Reid is 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, with gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a denim button-up shirt, and hiking boots.

Reid was reported injured to US Park Rangers by his brother at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. The two had been hiking together when Reid injured his knee. Reid’s brother went to get help, but upon returning to the area, Reid was not found.

Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch have opened a missing person investigation in coordination with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police.

If you have information that could help investigators, if you may have seen Thomas Reid, or if you were in the area of Sneeds Creek around June 13-14, please contact us. You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know:

CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line 888-653-0009

ONLINE at www.nps.gov/ISB > click “Submit a Tip”

EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov

EMERGENCY dial 9-1-1