LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A perfect time to go out for ice cream in central Arkansas is on National Ice Cream Day on July 16.

To help answer the “Where?” response, these are the top 10 ice cream shops in and around Little Rock according to Yelp reviewers. The reviews included “places that serve dessert,” so we took the time to sort out the ice-cream-specific vendors.

­10 – Paleteria La Mexicana, 424 West 47th Street, North Little Rock

An “authentic Mexican ice cream shop” according to one reviewer, with all good reviews for the shop’s offerings.

9 – Dippin Dots, 6000 West Markham, Little Rock

The flash-frozen ice cream offerings come in various flavors. This location in the Park Plaza Mall is in a kiosk on the third floor and hits the spot during Arkansas humidity, according to one reviewer.

8 – Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 4305 East McCain Boulevard, North Little Rock

With “steakburger” in the name there’s more there than ice cream, but reviewers like the service, cleanliness and easy parking. A purist will tell you that frozen custard is not ice cream, but nobody seems to be complaining.

7 – Le Pops, 5501 Kavanaugh Boulevard, Little Rock

Serving what it calls “gourmet iced lollies,” but don’t let that fool you, as offerings include ice and cream pops. The wide variety of options and flavors pleased the reviewers.

6 – The Dreamy Spoon, 115 Audubon Drive suite 1, Maumelle

This is actually a frozen yogurt shop, and a self-serve one at that, but that’s close enough for reviewers, who also mention the ice cream cakes.

5 – Shake’s Frozen Custard, 12011 Westhaven Drive, Little Rock

The variety caught a lot of reviewers’ praise. Granted, its offerings are frozen custard, but that’s close enough for reviewers.

4 – Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, 4909 Highway 5 N, Bryant

The cupcakes get a lot of chatter from reviewers, but those who took the time to enjoy the ice cream found it was made fresh daily and delicious.

3 – The Original ScoopDog, 5508 John F Kennedy Boulevard, North Little Rock

Sundaes of all sorts, as well as frozen custards, shakes, floats and of course ice cream all received praise from reviewers.

2 – Kilwins Little Rock, 415 President Clinton Avenue, Little Rock

Reviewers noted not just ice cream offerings, but the “artesian performance” of the staff as they prepare desserts.

1 – Loblolly Creamery, 1423 South Main Street, Little Rock

Reviewers enjoyed the small-batch ice cream in a variety of flavors. Other dessert offerings are available, but the ice cream is what got the top reviews.

Honorable mention

Andy’s Frozen Custard, 6725 John F Kennedy Boulevard, North Little Rock

A lot of choices with high-quality ice cream and custard and fast service is the general reviewer consensus.

Cold Stone Creamery, 12800 Chenal Parkway suite 8, Little Rock

Reviewers all talked about how good the ice cream was, tellingly, how they’ll be back.

River City Coffee, 2913 Kavanaugh Boulevard, Little Rock

Reviewers mention the environment of the coffee shop, as well as the great service. Ice cream is listed on its offerings and apparently, you can enjoy it in a relaxed setting.