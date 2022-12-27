WILMAR, Ark. – The National Guard is bringing truckloads of water into communities desperate for something to drink, bathe, or flush with.

Even though temperatures are warming, some parts of Arkansas are still in a state of emergency. Wilmar is one such community. Julia Daugherty, who lives on the outskirts of Wilmar, spoke on the difficulties the town is facing.

“You can’t flush the toilet. We went up to my daughter’s to take a shower,” Daugherty said. “When you don’t have no water, it’s kind of rough.”

Daugherty is one of the hundreds who were trying to protect their pipes by running water during days of freezing temperatures, but the water pressure trickled out until it stopped entirely.

“Just a drip,” Daugherty showed when turning on hot water in her kitchen sink on Tuesday afternoon.

Drew County officials declared a state of emergency on Monday as the city bought 500 cases of bottled water for every home. They also opened the community center restrooms for public use.

Tuesday, the National Guard brought an 800-gallon tanker, and it has already been refilled once. It is full of drinking water so anyone with a need can go to the Wilmar Community Center and fill up.

Edward Hunter lives in Wilmar and filled a five-gallon bucket before an interview.

“People got to cook, bathe, keep their sewage going. It’s a form of survival,” Hunter stated.

While he and his neighbors have been asking Santa for running water, Wilmar Treasurer Takendra Webb and the city officials have been trying to find a fix.

“A lot of people have had leaks, and they don’t realize they have leaks, and them leaks are running, and they are draining the tower,” Webb said.

Since 7:00 a.m. on Christmas Day, Webb, other city workers and volunteers have been checking city water lines and going door to door checking for leaks outside homes.

“So just be patient and understanding that we are doing everything in our power to get this water going,” Webb asked.

Water Department records show the use of water in Wilmar doubled and then tripled between Dec. 24 through 26.

The city plans on cutting off water Tuesday night to try and refill the water tower supply. Once it is full, they are going to flush the system to get rid of any contaminants that may have gotten in due to the low water pressure.

But until the water tower refills, everyone is on a boil order until further notice.