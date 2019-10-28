National First Responders day at one Conway middle school

CONWAY, Ark. — Today is National First Responders day, and a local school honored the men and women who serve and care for those when they need it most.

At Carl Stuart Middle School; an air evac helicopter landed at the Conway school.

Police, fire, and MEMS vehicles were on display for kids to see.

They also had an art contest to honor first responders.

“The idea was to have students draw pictures of their favorite law enforcement” said Jeff Watts, Sheepdog Impact Assistance.

First responders were able to judge the art contest.

This kicked of the Red Ribbon week at the school.