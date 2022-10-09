EMMITSBURG, Md. – Fire hero families from Alaska to the U.S. Virgin Islands, including four from Arkansas attended the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Memorial Weekend this weekend.

The national tribute honored the 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and several who died in previous years.

Arkansans included in the memorial included fire chief Wesley E. Adams of Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department who died in December of 2021 after being struck by a car while on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident.

Other Arkansans included in the memorial included Lieutenant Aaron Scott Chassells of North Little Rock, Battalion Chief Edward Louis Karriem, Jr. and Assistant Chief Lucas B. Stephenson.