LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Lights and sirens surrounded the Arkansas State Capitol Wednesday morning, but it wasn’t an emergency.

The annual Parade of Lights saw ambulances gather in Little Rock to celebrate National EMS Week.

The yearly event is held from May 21-27 and honors the front-line workers who are often the first lines of care.

Outside of the colorful and loud display, EMS and EMT workers marched into the rotunda for a proclamation by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and to celebrate the inductees of the Arkansas EMS Hall of Fame.

For those that provide this critical work, it’s a time to be celebrated and appreciated for all that they do.

Arkansas EMT Association President Patrick McIntire said he loved the unity the event brought.

“It’s nice just to see us all come together for a common cause and a common purpose,” McIntire said. “Because in the end, we are all on the same team.”

It’s estimated that around 40% of the state’s EMS teams were represented Wednesday.

Other events to celebrate the week include free meals, activities and even a dodgeball game between Little Rock’s MEMS and UAMS.