National Day of Racial Healing kicks off week of virtual events

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – ‘Creating a more just and equitable society, one built on trust and healing’ was the message on Tuesday to honor and observe the 6th Annual National Day of Racial Healing.

In Arkansas, more than 50 cities and towns passed a proclamation recognizing the importance of the day while promising to be kind, to serve and to engage in the healing process.

“This is a really good opportunity for all of us to take a self-inventory and to think about who and what we are and what we want to be,” Arkansas Municipal League Executive Director Mark Hayes said.

To support and recognize the National Day of Racial Healing in the state, organizers have scheduled several virtual events that will run throughout the week.

For a complete list of events and to sign up for them just visit the event website.