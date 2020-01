Naked man found walking in Maumelle faces string of charges

MAUMELLE, Ark. — A naked man was found in a parking lot in Maumelle during the morning of January 23.

The Maumelle Police Department were called to the parking lot of America’s Best Value Inn.

Once officers arrived the man had crossed Highway 365 North and tried to get into an empty school bus.

The man was taken into custody by Maumelle Police then taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Police say the man is facing charges of Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Trespass and Possession of Marijuana.

His name is not yet being released.