Must-See Video: Two arrested following metro chase that continued for several miles despite rollover

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and McLoud Police Department were involved in a chase Monday afternoon.

It is unknown where the chase started, but at one point, the driver was traveling westbound on I-40 from McLoud.

The chase continued westbound into Midwest City near Reno and Douglas.

The truck was eventually sent into the barrier on westbound I-40 by a pit maneuver by a Highway Patrolman.

Despite the rollover, the suspects continued the chase for several miles along the highway.

Eventually, they pulled over and were arrested by authorities.

It is unknown what led up to the chase.