Museum of Discovery to reopen after $7M in flooding damage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Museum of Discovery announced that they will reopen to the public after months of being closed for renovations.

According to the Museum of Discovery there will be a soft opening on Friday, Aug. 20.

The museum closed earlier this year after discovering a broken pipe that caused flooding and extensive damage.

Officials from the Museum of Discovery said that guests can look forward to new experiences including temporary interactive exhibits that took the place of the previous exhibits.

“The exhibit design and fabrication process is lengthy as the interactive pieces must be tailored to each museum’s needs. There are also a limited number of exhibit design and fabrication companies,” Bass said. “With that said, we are in the middle of the design phase of this process and expect our new exhibits to be installed in about two years.”

According to Bass, museum guests can expect permanent high-engagement features to be installed before the permanent exhibits arrive.

For more information on the opening of the Museum of Discovery, visit their website at: MuesuemOfDiscovery.org