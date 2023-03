It’s spring break for many kids across the state and the Museum of Discovery has lots of fun things to keep them occupied.

Madison Hibbs and Kendall Thornton stopped by Arkansas Today with details on what to expect. There will be hands-on activities that revolve around spring.

The museum will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on admission, visit MuseumofDiscovery.org.