MURFREESBORO, Ark. – The only grocery store in the town of Murfreesboro in Pike County was destroyed by a fire.

Locals there now have to travel elsewhere to get groceries, and it’s not just affecting locals, but also tourists.

Murfreesboro is home to the Crater of Diamonds State Park and Lake Greeson. Mayor Jim O’Neal said they’re in the path of totality for the April 8th eclipse, and are expecting 40,000 people, but now they don’t have a grocery store to accommodate them.

“I got a knot in my stomach because it’s so important to us to have a grocery store,” O’Neal said.

The parking lot once filled with cars, now sits empty.

“This is where we get all our groceries because it’s the only grocery store,” O’Neal said.

The Cash Saver store in Murfreesboro burned overnight Tuesday. Mayor Jim O’Neal said the town is still in shock.

“I know there’s some people that buy groceries every day, they don’t have a freezer, they lay something out to thaw and cook, and they go every day, so this is over for these people,” O’Neal said.

There are other stores in Murfreesboro, but they don’t have what the Cash Saver offered.

“The fresh meat and the produce make the difference,” O’Neal said.

The next place to find those items is around 20 minutes away. Murfreesboro local Jenny Mullins said this is a hit to the town.

“A lot of them sure are dependent on that store when they needed supplies for camping or whatever,” O’Neal said.

Mullins said having the grocery store there was a convenience for the town.

“For a lot of people who did not want to go out of town it was just easy, I mean it was the grocery store here in town,” Mullins said.

O’Neal hopes the store will rebuild.

“We just hope for the best, that’s all we can do,” O’Neal said.

There is no official word on what caused the fire.

KARK 4 News reached out to the company for comment but have not heard back.