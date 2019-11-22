Multiple Terroristic Threatening calls at fast food joints in Benton, suspect in custody

BENTON, Ark. — Benton Police Department officers responded just before 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon to multiple reports of a male subject threatening to kill everyone at several fast-food establishments in the area of Military Road.

When approached by an unmarked BNPD vehicle displaying emergency lights, the subject rushed the vehicle, jumping on and breaking the windshield. After several ignored commands, the subject complied and was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were sustained by any of the involved parties.

He is a 37-year-old Georgia man and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.