Multiple school closures, early releases due to weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Multiple schools have announced either the early dismissal Thursday or the closing of school Thursday and Friday due to the impact of Hurricane Laura.

UA Little Rock officials say the campus will close at noon Thursday and all afternoon classes are canceled.

Campus Closing at Noon:



Due to impending inclement weather conditions, #UALittleRock will close at noon today. All afternoon classes are canceled. Please monitor your email & text messages for additional information to be shared if necessary.#HurricaneLaura #arwx — UA Little Rock (@UALR) August 27, 2020

Little Rock School District announced Thursday morning they will dismiss early due to the threat of severe weather.

According to LRSD officials:

Elementary schools will be dismissed at 1 p.m.

Secondary schools will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m.

All after-school activities and practices are cancelled

Buses will begin running their routes for the grade levels according to the above dismissal times. Please check the LRSD website and social media for any additional updates.

Bryant Public Schools also announced Thursday they will dismiss early.

The following is from Bryant Public Schools:

Due to the possibility of severe weather, school will dismiss at 1:00 today.

We ask parents to watch for messaging about the status of tomorrow (Friday). Current predictions indicate that the severe weather will have moved out by tomorrow; however, if there are power outages, flooding, and/or road closures, we will have a remote learning day. Please check email, social media platforms, app and/or our website for updates.

Today, teachers will provide students with assignments for tomorrow in the event a remote learning day is needed. Teachers will provide paper assignments for those students who do not have internet access or devices.

Again, a decision has not been made about tomorrow. We just want parents to be aware in case arrangements need to be made for childcare.

Cabot Public Schools also announced they will dismiss early Thursday afternoon.

CPS Early Dismissal, Thurs., Aug. 27 – Car riders dismissed 12:45pm, bus riders 1:00pm, school/district offices 3:00pm due to weather. — Cabot Public Schools (@cabotsd) August 27, 2020

Benton schools will also dismiss early. The following is from the Benton School District:

Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Benton School District will dismiss students at 12:30p. Busses will run their normal routes starting at that time.

All after school activities and extra-curricular activities are cancelled. ASU Three Rivers and Pulaski Tech classes are also cancelled.

Pulaski County Special School District released Wednesday night that based on the current weather updates, the school district will be releasing early.

Elementary schools will be released at 11:30 a.m. and Secondary schools will be released at 1:00 p.m. The Dismissal times are for both car and bus riders. The district offices will also close at 1 p.m.

The school district has canceled all athletic events and there hasn’t been a decision decided for Friday athletic activities.

The Arkadelphia School District has announced they will be closed for onsite classes for Thursday, August 27, and Friday, August 28, due to severe weather.

The school district made the decision after the Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson shared information about extreme weather that will make it hard to move students to and from school.

You can read their full statement below.

The North Little Rock School District has announced they will be ending classes early on Thursday.

The Elementary schools will get out at 1:00 p.m., Middle schools at 1:30 p.m. and High schools at 2:30 p.m.

All after school events for tomorrow have been postponed and the central office will close at 3:00 p.m.

“We will communicate on tomorrow about our plans to hold classes on Friday. Virtual students will adhere to the instructions given by their teachers as it relates to class times,” said Communications Coordinator Dustin Barnes.