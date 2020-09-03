Multiple police stations, county offices vandalized overnight in Little Rock and North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock and North Little Rock police are investigating after multiple police stations and county offices were vandalized overnight.
The Little Rock police fallen officer memorial wall was painted with “DEFUND THE POLICE”.
A public information officer with LRPD says the department will provide more information soon.
The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police posted the following Thursday morning on their Facebook page:
Outside the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office, the windows were painted with “DEFUND THE POLICE”.
“DEFUND THE POLICE” and “Daniel Prude SAY HIS NAME” was painted outside the Little Rock District Court building.
A public information officer for North Little Rock police said at 3:20 Thursday morning, officers saw a fire in the back parking lot of the Rose City substation. According to NLRPD, the officers went to the back parking lot and saw one of their SUVs was on fire, two other vehicles had tires slashed and the gate to the parking lot had been cut.
This is a developing story.
