Multiple people found dead in Pope County home on Christmas night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Even the pandemic couldn't stop one Little Rock Police Department holiday tradition. The annual "Heroes and Helpers" event looked a little different this year, with officers stepping into Santa's boots and hand-delivering toys and gifts to kids in need. This is the first year officers had to completely rework the Christmas event, but they were still able to guarantee that kids had something to open Christmas morning.

Children were recommended to the department from schools and victim services, and were selected to receive their top Christmas wishes based on background and circumstance. Officers usually pair up with kids and take them shopping at Target to pick out their gifts, but this year, that wasn't possible. COVID precautions meant the "risks outweighed the benefits" of taking kids shopping in person, to quote one participating officer, so the plan had to be changed.