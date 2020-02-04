Update: Student killed in Okla. hit-and-run crash was planning to attend college in Arkansas

Update:

MOORE, Okla. – A local high school student who died Monday after a group of cross-country runners was struck by a pickup truck had been planning to attend college in Arkansas, the Associated Press reports.

Senior Rachel Freeman was killed in the incident that happened in suburban Oklahoma City. A second victim died Tuesday and three others remained hospitalized. A sixth student had been treated and released Monday night.

Freeman was set set to sign a track and field scholarship this week with Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, said Dustin Horstkoetter, director of safety and security at Moore Public Schools in the AP report.

Statement from the university, released on Tuesday afternoon:

“Ouachita grieves with the family of Rachel Freeman and all those involved in the tragedy in Moore, Okla. Rachel had signed a letter of intent to join our women’s cross country team in the fall and already was felt to be a member of the Tiger athletics family. Our prayers are with the Moore community as they navigate these difficult times.”

Authorities say the truck driven by a man whose son was killed in a traffic crash over the weekend and the students were running on the sidewalk when they were struck.

Max Leroy Townsend, 57, was being held on charges of first-degree manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

Police suspect alcohol was a factor, according to Moore police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, who said results from toxicology tests were pending. Lewis said Townsend’s son, Cody Townsend, was killed Sunday in a multi-vehicle crash in Moore. But investigators have not yet determined why the pickup crashed into the students on Monday or whether that crash was intentional, Lewis said.

Update:

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The suspect is a 57-year-old white male now identified as Max Leroy Townsend.

Police officials tell News 4 Townsend’s son, Cody Townsend, was killed over the weekend when he was involved in a car wreck just a mile away near Buck Thomas Park.

Original story:

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials tell News 4 that multiple juveniles were hit and one was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident near Moore High School.

First responders were called to the 300 block of North Eastern in Moore Monday afternoon.

Officials say multiple people were hit and one has been killed.

The victims were taken to OU Med where they are currently being treated in the trauma bay.

No other information is available at this time.