Multiple cars broken into at Bryant Boys and Girls Club; police need help identifying suspects

BRYANT, Ark. – A crime alert tonight. The Boys and Girls Club in Bryant needs your help identifying two people who broke into cars and stolen several items.

Security footage captured in broad daylight on Thursday shows two people walking up to cars in the parking lot and using a device to break out the window.





They took whatever they could and ran off. The chief executive director at The Boys and Girls Club said it happened while they were out helping with COVID-19.

“It’s really heartbreaking, especially to sad young people obviously not on the right path they’re not contributing to society they’re taking away from society,” said Suzanne Fox Passmore. “I wish I could get them when they catch them. I hope they have to come over here and do some community service.”

If you know anything about this you are asked to contact Bryant Police.