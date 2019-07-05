Multiple arrests, injuries in Pulaski County ‘fireworks war’, Sheriff’s Office says

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – At least a dozen people have been arrested in what’s being described as a ‘fireworks war’ in College Station Thursday night, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Lt. Cody Burk tells us at least five people suffered hand injuries, some of which are described as severe.

Witnesses say people were shooting fireworks at each other and at deputies.

“People were coming up to us with missing fingers and hands blown off,” The PCSO said. “When we were trying to put tourniquets on someone that had missing fingers, they were throwing fireworks.”

Two deputies suffered minor injuries from fireworks during the incident.

People who live in College Station say many of the people causing issues were teenagers who are not from the community.

The dozen people arrested are facing charges ranging from fleeing, aggravated assault, drug possession and assault on a police officer.

On Friday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office released the following video from Thursday night’s incident: